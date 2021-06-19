Hiker found dead on trail in South Mountain Park

The hiker was reported missing after not being heard from since 10 a.m. Saturday morning, officials said.

PHOENIX — A hiker was found dead after being reported missing in South Mountain Park on Saturday afternoon.

Technical rescue crews were dispatched to the T-Bone Trail after the family of a man said that he had gone hiking and had not been heard from, officials said.

The man was in his mid-20s, officials said.

The hiker was located via an air search and was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

The cause of death is unknown and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Up to Speed