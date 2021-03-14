Hiker found dead on South Mountain Saturday

Officers say that there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

PHOENIX — A hiker was found dead a little more than a mile from the trailhead at South Mountain around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Technical Rescue Teams were dispatched to South Mountain for reports of an unconscious male on the Corona Trail at South Mountain. According to officials, the first crew made contact with the patient approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead.

Fire officials said the patient was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police also responded the call and located the individual. There was no obvious sign of trauma or foul play, according to police.

The identity of the hiker was not immediately released. Police said the Maricopa County Medical Examiner is conducting a death investigation.