Hiker dies after falling 30 to 40 feet at Papago Park

The man died in the hospital after being recovered by Phoenix Mountain Rescue teams, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

PHOENIX — A hiker was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday morning after he fell 30 to 40 feet at Papago Park late Saturday night, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Mountain Rescue teams were dispatched to the park after the fire department received reports of a man in his 20s who fell while hiking, the department said. The teams quickly made their way up the Hole In The Rock trail where they located the hiker and began advance life support measures.

Rescue team members then secured the hiker on the big wheel stretcher and transported him to the bottom of the trail, the department said. The hiker was then transported to HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center where he later died.

The department has not yet released the identity of the hike and have not yet said if next of kin have been notified. No further details have been released in the investigation.

