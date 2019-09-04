The Phoenix Fire Department says a man that was hiking on the 19th Avenue trail at South Mountain Park was bitten by a rattlesnake.

The Phoenix and Chandler fire departments had their technical rescue units standing by in case the man could not make it down the trail.

That hiker did make it back to his car on his own and went to the hospital to get treated for the bite.

Animal experts say as the weather gets warmer snakes become more active.

Hikers should be aware of their surroundings and avoid rattlesnakes when ever possible.



