A high school in Gilbert was placed on lockdown on Monday due to a threat, police said.

The lockdown was lifted around 8:30 a.m., Gilbert Public Schools said on its website.

Officers with the Gilbert Police Department were on campus at Highland High School "investigating a threat received this morning," the department said in a tweet.

Spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco said there was no active threat and that the school was secure.

Students who weren't already on campus Monday morning were not able to enter the school, but class continued as normal once the lockdown was lifted.

Gilbert Police said there would be an increase police presence on campus throughout the day.