PHOENIX — A Valley coach is on leave as a school investigates what exactly happened in the boys' locker room at North High School.

The school confirms a video exists allegedly involving some North High School students at the school. This confirmation comes after varsity football coach Adan Mendoza has been placed on administrative leave.

Students from North High School told a consistent story of what would be classified as alleged assault.

“It was just a bunch of freshmen being dumb,” Burnis Scott, an 18-year-old student, said about the incident.

Scott said he did not believe Mendoza needs to be disciplined for what allegedly happened in the boys locker room. What Coach Mendoza knew, where he was, or any potential involvement is unknown at this time.

“He seemed like a really good guy. I have him for my weight training class. He’s a good teacher, nothing off about him. I like him," Scott said.

More than 20 students told 12 News very similar accounts as to what happened. Students said the reason why so many knew the details, was because the alleged incident was caught on camera and shared on Snapchat.

“I know it has been going around," Scott said. "I'm pretty sure it was recorded on Snapchat."

12 News went to the school, school district and police for confirmation on what exactly happened, but was provided no confirmation.

The Phoenix Union School District did confirm a video does exist, but said:

"We are aware of a video that allegedly includes students from North High School. The video also allegedly took place at North High School. Once it was brought to our attention, we immediately notified local authorities. At this point, the investigation is active and involves minors, hence the privacy and protection of all involved remain a high priority."

We are still working to find out what exactly happened here, what the coach knew and where he was at the time of the alleged assault.

