A Marine veteran spent Christmas in the hospital, unconscious, after he was hit by a speeding car that ran a red light Monday morning.

Michael Bryan served three tours overseas, spending time in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“He’s my protector, my soul mate, my guy,” Michelle Bryan, Michael's Wife, said.

The two have known each other for more than a decade. Michelle said her husband has a softer side. He loves the outdoors, and the couple's two dogs.

“A big teddy bear," Michelle said. "He’s the nicest guy you will ever meet.”

On Monday, Michael was heading to work, when police say another car that was speeding and ran a red light slammed into him.

The resulting accident sent both drivers to the hospital and resulted in major injuries for Michael.

“Two broken legs, punctures, collapsed lungs, broken ribs,” Michelle said, listing off the injuries.

Since the accident, Michael has remained unconscious, but Michelle said he has hit the different levels doctors want him to be at.

Michelle said she has his Christmas presents ready for him when he wakes up, to celebrate when the time is right.

And if she could say something to him now? She would tell Michael, “That I love him, that he’s a strong guy, and he will pull through it... He’s my gladiator.”

If you would like to help financially, there is a GoFundMe for Michael. Michelle said she would also appreciate others sharing the link or leaving a message of hope, because any support is welcome this holiday season.