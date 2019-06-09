PHOENIX — Warning: The videos and photos in this story may be difficult for some to view.

Dean Dulaney described his son as a good person with a good heart whose life was dramatically altered 18 years ago when he was seriously injured working a job as an electrician.

Before the tense, bloody five minute struggle between a Glendale police officer and Dean Dulaney’s son, David Dulaney, there was six and a half minutes of back and forth conversation.

Officer Joshua Carroll was responding to a call about David Dulaney sleeping in his car. Dulaney refuses to get out and appears frantic and nervous.

Dulaney can be heard telling Officer Carroll that he was handicapped, what his response to “what kind of handicap do you have?” can’t be heard on the body camera footage.

Officer Carroll would later say he didn’t fully believe that David Dulaney was handicapped. He opted not to call a crisis intervention team, which is equipped to work with people who appear to have a mental illness.

Carroll tried to force Dulaney out of the car. During the struggle, Dulaney's car backs into the patrol car. Carroll tased Dulaney over and over and forced him onto the hot pavement.

Officer Carroll hit Dulaney in the head with the stun gun, which caused Dulaney to bleed. It was an injury that would later require staples.

Glendale Police Department

In the end, a panel of citizens and police reviewed the incident and concluded the officer was justified to use his taser but not to hit Dulaney on the head.

“I just couldn't believe it a policeman would beat somebody up like that and my first thought is I always protect the police,” Dean Dulaney said. “I believe in them."

Dean Dulaney told 12 News his son lived with physical pain and numbness in his hands for nearly two decades since an on-the-job accident.

"A lot of times he can't do things like he used to do because he's so talented and it frustrates him,” Dean Dulaney said. “He just can't function like he used to."

But it's unclear why David Dulaney seemed so paranoid in the police video. A Glendale police spokesperson told 12 News the former officer is guilty of several missteps in the way he handled the call. That combined with previous incidents on Carrol's record prompted the recommendation that he be fired. Carrol resigned last week.

David Dulaney is now back with his dad in Ohio struggling to recover from this confrontation that has altered the lives of both men.

“Since this accident with the cop and that, he's afraid of people,” he said. “He doesn't people to touch him now."