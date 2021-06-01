'He’s a hero in our eyes': Friends and family mourn fallen Phoenix police officer

Officer Ginarro New died after police said someone ran a red light near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer’s family speaks out in grief following his death Monday night. Officer Ginarro New died after police said someone ran a red light near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

“I’m just numb to it. I don’t know what to think to do. I just don’t know yet,” said his mother Misty Morris as she struggled to describe her pain.

“We just don’t know what to do yet," New’s cousin Samantha Scott said. "He was only 27 years old. He was perfect in every way.”

Scott says New became an EMT after being honorably discharged from the service.

“He was a great kid. He overcame everything,” said Scott. “Then he wanted to be a Phoenix police officer. That’s all he ever wanted.”

Investigators said the other driver, Christopher Castro, sped through a red light and hit New. The impact sent his police car through a block wall.

“I was told to go to the hospital. I didn’t know what was going on,” said Morris.

July would’ve marked New’s second year on the job.

Tanner Jones was New’s EMT instructor in 2018 at the Arizona Academy of Emergency Services. Even after teaching hundreds of kids, he still remembers him.

“You could see a real desire to learn well the material that was taught. He said it was a goal of his to work for the Phoenix police department.”

“He died doing what he loved that’s all you can say. Unfortunately, he lost his life doing it. He’s a hero in our eyes,” said Scott.

