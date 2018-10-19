Thank you for visiting 12news.com for the weekend traffic report. According to ADOT, here's what you need to know for the weekend of October 19-21, 2018. Commuters will deal with a closure and restriction this weekend.

The I-17 southbound is closed between the I-10 "Stack" interchange near McDowell Road and the I-10 "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport for pavement improvement work, Friday 9 p.m. till Sunday 9 p.m. Both I-10 ramps to I-17 southbound at the Stack are closed. Traffic can detour on I-10 eastbound in the downtown area and the I-17 frontage road in the work zone will be open for business access. Please allow extra travel time.

NOTE: Vehicles carrying hazardous materials on I-10 eastbound are required to exit at Seventh Avenue and can use eastbound McDowell Road to southbound Seventh Street to re-enter the freeway.

Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) narrows to two lanes overnight near Greenfield Road in Mesa for bridge repairs from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday morning at 7 a.m. Please allow extra time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone.

