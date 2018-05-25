Thank you for visiting 12news.com for the weekend traffic report. Here’s what you need to know for this Memorial Day holiday weekend, May 25-28, 2018. Commuters will not deal with any new freeway closures this weekend, but will face heavy traveling traffic.

Although ADOT did not schedule any weekend closures, drivers should remain aware of the following existing restrictions this weekend:

The I-17 northbound ramp to westbound I-40 in Flagstaff is closed until late 2018 for bridge-improvement project. Traffic can detour on eastbound I-40 to the Butler Avenue exit to then access westbound I-40.

The Interstate 10 work zone is in place between 43rd and 75th avenues in west Phoenix for the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange construction. No closures are scheduled over the holiday weekend, but drivers should stay alert and expect slower traffic at times.

There are reduced speed limits on the I-17 this weekend. The I-17 speed limits are reduced by 10 mph during peak travel times between New River and Sunset Point north of Phoenix. This includes northbound I-17 on Friday and southbound I-17 on Monday (May 28).

According to AAA the busiest travel times this weekend are as follows:

Friday 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday through Monday noon – 2 p.m.

Tuesday 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

