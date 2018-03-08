Thank you for visiting 12news.com for the weekend traffic report. Here’s what you need to know for the weekend of August 3 - 6, 2018. Commuters will deal with a few closures and restrictions around the valley this weekend.

Let’s start in the East Valley, the Loop 202 eastbound/northbound (Santan Freeway) is closed between Hawes and Elliot roads for installation of traffic management system, including traffic flow sensors, Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m. In addition to that closure the SR 24 westbound ramp to Loop 202 eastbound are closed. Traffic can detour on southbound Hawes Road, Eastbound Ray Road, northbound Ellsworth Road and westbound Elliot Road to access Loop 202 northbound.

Another area of the Loop 202 is closed too, the Loop 202 eastbound is closed between Power and Hawes roads for installation of traffic management system, Saturday 10 p.m. till Sunday 9 a.m. Drivers can detour on northbound Power Road to eastbound Elliot Road or use southbound Power Road to eastbound Ray Road and northbound Hawes Road to reconnect with Loop 202 eastbound.

I-17 southbound frontage road is narrowed to one lane in the areas between Thunderbird Road and Dunlap Avenue on Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon for utility work. Please allow extra time for travel along southbound frontage road.

There are no closures in west Phoenix this weekend, but the I-10 eastbound is narrowed to three lanes near 59th Avenue for concrete barrier work, Friday 9 p.m. till Monday 4 a.m. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zone.

The I-10 is narrowed to one lane in both directions at the Gila River Bridge south of Chandler for pavement and guardrail repairs, Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m.

SR 347 is narrowed to one lane in both directions between Edison and Smith-Enke roads in the Maricopa area for pavement-improvement work from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Please allow extra travel time and use caution in work zones.

The SR 51 off-ramps at Indian School Road are restricted with no turns allowed to eastbound Indian School Road for a waterline project, Saturday 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. SR 51 traffic exiting at Indian School Road are limited to westbound turns. Eastbound Indian School Road is narrowed to one lane near SR 51. Please consider using Thomas Road as alternate route.

The Grand Avenue eastbound exit ramp to 27th Avenue/Thomas Road is closed for the city of Phoenix gas line project from Saturday 6 a.m. to Sunday 6 p.m. Please consider exiting at Indian School Road/35th Avenue or McDowell Road.

Be safe out there and thank you for visiting 12news.com.

