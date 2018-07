According to the National Weather Service, Arizona should see a relatively active monsoon day today.

The NWS tweeted out Sunday morning that storms could affect some of the state’s lower desert areas.

In the tweet, the NWS explains that there will be a marginal threat of damaging winds with thunderstorm activity. Dense blowing dust and localized flooding is also possible.

We should see another active monsoon day today with storms affecting some lower desert areas. There will be a marginal threat of damaging winds with any thunderstorms along with the possibility of dense blowing dust and localized flooding. #azwx pic.twitter.com/5iP8IlwCXq — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 29, 2018

