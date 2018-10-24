Volunteers from two Valley organizations, centered around veterans, are teaming up to stuff more than 100 Christmas stockings to send to our troops.

Corte Bella Vets and America’s Mighty Warriors are putting on this year’s event at Corte Bella Vets in Sun City West. It will all take place in the Bella Stanza Room from 6-9 p.m.

If you’d like to help out, they are still looking for more volunteers and supplies.

ITEMS NEEDED: Toiletries, such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, razors and shave cream, baby wipes, eye drops, tooth brush and tooth paste, dental floss, lip balm, sun block, hand lotion, hand sanitizer and body wash.

OTHER ITEMS: Snacks such as jerky, trail mix, cookies, crackers, candy, hot cocoa, tea bags, tuna fish, protein bars, gum, books, magazines, deck of cards, white tube socks, and sewing kits.

