PHOENIX - As we move closer to summer and the temperatures continue to rise, safety should be at the utmost concern not just for you, but for your furry friends too.

During those hot summer months the sidewalk and asphalt are scolding. Minutes is all it takes for your poor pooch to burn their paws.

According to Fulton Homes Cause for Paws, when it's 104 degrees outside, sidewalk temperatures hit 149 degrees and asphalt 162.

And as the mercury rises outside, the temps on the ground soar.

At 105 degrees, the sidewalk was 154 and the asphalt was 168.

And 106 degrees? Things are even hotter. The sidewalk was 155 and the asphalt was 165.

Pet paws can burn as quickly as a minute on a 140-degree surface and 5 minutes on a 120-degree surface.

So avoid walking your dog in the hottest times of the day. Wait for it to cool down into the evening. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them.

Fulton Homes is also giving away free booties at a few Valley PetSmart locations in an effort to keep pets safe this summer.

And remember, once those temps hit 100, don't be taking little Scruffy hiking.

