The Phoenix area will be bustling will runners this weekend as the 2019 Rock 'n' Roll marathon is held in the Valley.

Participants will take to the streets to compete in the full and half marathons Jan. 19-20.

And as the races begin, several roads across the Valley will be closed to accommodate the runners.

Drivers can expect delays and traffic congestion around the race routes, so plan your weekend trips accordingly.

Race closures and detours

According to officials, most of the closures and detours will be in effect between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. The first events will take place on Saturday near the Tempe area, with the full marathon occurring Sunday.

For Sunday, the full marathon starts at 7:50 a.m. near 3rd and Van Buren streets. The half marathon route is a wide loop in Tempe and south Scottsdale. The roads are expected to reopen on a rolling basis, once the last participant has passed and the course support materials are removed.

The finish line for the race will be along Tempe Town Lake near Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Ave. There will be heavy traffic at Tempe Beach Park where the races conclude.

Interactive map of closures

To help you navigate through the closures, the marathon website created a map of all the roads impacted during the event.

You can find routes to all of the races during the marathon. Click on each icon to learn more about the closure or detour.

Impact on public transportation

The Valley Metro Rail is set to operate on a Sunday schedule with trains running every 20 minutes for full and half-marathoners needing to get to the race start locations in downtown Phoenix and Tempe.

Passengers taking the rail should allow for extra time to reach the events. All passengers are also required to pay a fare.

For more information on the closures and alternate routes, head over to the Rock 'n' Roll marathon website.