Halloween is around the corner, and if you’re getting ready for the weekend and want to attend a spooky event, we gathered a list for you.

FRIDAY OCT. 26

Have a Halloween movie night with Coco at McCormick Stillman Railroad Park. Plenty of fun activities kick off at 4:30.

Spooktacular Lights Up Salt River Fields Friday and Saturday night. This fun Halloween event features more than 20 hot air balloons with more than 4,000 pounds of candy. There's live music, food, a kids’ zone and much more.

Enjoy a Fall Festival at Odysea in the desert from 5 to 8. The event is filled with costume contests, music, games, prizes and more.

It's Howl-O-Ween at the Phoenix Zoo. A spooky event for all ages filled with actives and fun for the whole family. The event will be Saturday and Sunday night.

It will get spooky at the Desert Botanical Garden! The Strange Garden will have enchanting creatures, fun trick and tales of peculiar plants. Activities start at 5:30 p.m until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

SATURDAY OCT. 27

If you’re up for some carnival-style games and fun, visit the Halloween Monster Bash in Peoria. It’s a family event and will include contests, entertainment, trick or treating, inflatables, crafts and much more.

For a unique experience of underwater pumpkin carving, visit the SeaLife Arizona Aquarium’s Halloween Spooktacular. It’s an event for all ages, with games, custom contests and much more.

Spooktacular Mini Golf at the Golfland Fright Nights sound good with the cooler night in the Valley. The 18-hole mini golf course is enchanted with spooky decorations and it’s open for the entire Family. Open daily from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31st.

To take home more than candy, from now until Oct. 31st, the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is having the “All Treats, No Tricks” adoption special. The adoption fee will be waves on 50 cats and dogs sponsored by PetCo Foundation.

Hey guys! Through Halloween, 50 of our shelter pets will have FREE adoption fees thanks to the @petcofoundation! Stop by the shelter and check for a pumpkin tag on each kennel for participating pets! We can't wait to see you on campus! • • • #halloween #freeadoptions #waivedadoptionfees #waivedadoptions #adoptaawl #adoptdontshop #adoptashelterpet #alltricksnotreats

