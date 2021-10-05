Here are five cool deals to help you splash into summer in the Valley

From free on up, Valley pools are offering chill specials so you can soak up the summer while temps soar outside.

PHOENIX — Sticking around the Valley to endure the heat this summer? There are several poolside steals up for grabs to help beat the heat.

First up, is Mesa's Golfland-Sunsplash. They're offering night splash tickets to hit the waterslides under the stars. Tickets are as low as $19.99 in May and $21.99 in June and July. And for an extra few bucks, visitors can add Golfland attractions to their pass.

Next deal is in the North Valley at Phoenix's Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. Their best offer is the season pass for only $49.99. It pays for itself in less than two visits and pass holders get admission to ALL Six Flags theme parks in the U.S.

If you're looking for free fun, check out the Arizona Falls in Phoenix. It's made up of three waterfalls near 56th Street and Indian School. This spot is open 24 hours, has a shaded viewing room and pedestrian bridge. Give it a shot at night after May 12, when the lights come back on.

In the West Valley, the Rose Lane Aquatics Center is a steal. There are pools, a splash pad, water slides and more. The cost to swim here starts at only $2.50 for kids and $5 for adults.

And if you're looking for a resort pool to cool off, check out Travel Tuesday's at the Arizona Grand. Deals are shared on their Facebook page and you can check back weekly for new offers. Their Oasis Water Park includes 8-story thrill slides, a wave pool, wild cat springs for the little ones and more.

