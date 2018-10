Get ready to say “hello” to the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck this month.

The truck serves cute Hello Kitty-themed sweets and merchandise to fans.

The first stop is Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 20. It will be in Restaurant Circle near Firebirds at La Encantada between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

In Gilbert, fans can catch the Hello Kitty Cafe truck in SanTan Village near American Eagle Outfitters between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. a week later, Saturday, Oct. 27.

