Flown to safety: Helicopter crews rescue injured man from Camelback Mountain

After slipping and injuring his knee, the hiker confirmed he couldn't make it down off the mountain.

PHOENIX — Video from the Phoenix Fire Department shows the moment first responders unloaded their patient, a 45-year-old man who was injured while hiking Camelback Mountain, from a rescue helicopter Monday morning.

The man told first responders he had slipped and injured his knee, and could no longer make it down the mountain, officials with PFD said.

Rescue crews found the patient near the summit of the mountain.

Command decided to use Phoenix Police's Firebird 10 helicopter to rescue him from the trail.

Once they arrived back at base, officials say the man requested to be taken to the hospital. PFD confirms that all crew members are safely off the mountain.

Up to Speed

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.

The county’s seat is located in Phoenix, which is also the state capital and the census-designated 5th most populous city in the United States.

The county was named after the Maricopa, or Piipaash, Native American Tribe.