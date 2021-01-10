Two people dead after helicopter collides with airplane in air above Chandler airport, authorities say

The intersection of Queen Creek & McQueen roads has been shut down as authorities assess the scene.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A helicopter collided with an airplane in the air above the Chandler Municipal Airport early Friday morning, the Chandler Fire Department said.

Chandler fire reports that the helicopter crashed to the ground and caught on fire. The plane was able to land safely.

Two people were onboard the helicopter when it crashed, authorities said. They have since been declared dead.

The airport has since been placed under lockdown, authorities said.

Police have since shut down roadways in the area. The intersection of Queen Creek and McQueen roads is closed. There has been no estimated time of reopening given.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement Friday after the incident. According to the FAA, two people were aboard each aircraft. Here's the full statement:

"A single-engine Piper PA-28 and a Robinson R22 helicopter collided in the vicinity of Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona around 7:42 a.m. local time today. The helicopter crashed near the airport, and the airplane landed safely on the runway with a damaged landing gear. Initial reports indicate two people were aboard each aircraft.

The FAA will release the tail numbers after investigators verify them. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

Authorities have not yet released the following information:

The events leading up to the crash

How roadways and the surrounding area are being impacted

#TrafficAlert Avoid the area of Mcqueen/Queen Creek due to a plane crash. Traffic is diverted in several directions. pic.twitter.com/MiMLJbPi2Q — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 1, 2021

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

