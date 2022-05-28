Heavy smoke and flames prevent count of animals lost in barn fire in Laveen

Officials say that while no injuries were reported, smoke and flames stopped them from taking count of the animals that were killed in the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department battled a blaze at a barn on Saturday that has left an unknown number of animals dead.

After responding to a call for a structure fire on Fremont Road near 67th Avenue and West Baseline Road in Laveen, firefighters found heavy flames pouring from a barn.

At this time, it is not clear if the structure was a loss.

Officials say that no other injuries were reported, but indicated that a number of animals in the barn were killed. Heavy smoke and flames prevented first responders from obtaining an accurate count.

Officials say that the Department of Agriculture, AZ Humane Society, AZ State Vet, and AZ Exotic Animals have all been contacted for aid.

Images from Fremont barn fire 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”