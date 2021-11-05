Phoenix Rescue Mission's Summer Heat Relief campaign needs donations to help Valley's homeless

The Code: Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign runs from May through the end of August. The Phoenix Rescue Mission is accepting water, hygiene, and financial donations.

PHOENIX — A major push is happening in the Valley to protect one of its most at-risk groups, the homeless.

The effort comes as Arizona inches closer to scorching summer weather in the desert. The Phoenix Rescue Mission's Code: Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign kicked off on Monday, May 10. It runs through the end of August.

The goal of the campaign is to collect water, hygiene items, and financial donations to prevent heat-related and COVID-related deaths and sicknesses in the Valley's homeless groups. Phoenix Rescue Mission staff delivers the donated water and toiletries, connecting with communities in need.

Financial donations will be matched up to $150,000, thanks to a grant with the Phoenix Rescue Mission. The Mission's outreach stretches all over the Valley including Goodyear, Peoria, Avondale, Scottsdale, Surprise, and Glendale.

Food, water, and all other heat-relief donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Warehouse, located at 3440 W. Lewis Ave., Building A, Suite G, in Phoenix.

The Mission is also looking for volunteers to help give out food to families in need at its Hope for Hunger food bank in Glendale.

