PHOENIX (AP) — An Aug. 28 hearing has been set for a former nurse charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at a long-term care center in Phoenix.

The purpose of the hearing will be to set a trial date for Nathan Sutherland.

The 30-year-old patient, who had been living at Hacienda Healthcare since 1992, gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.

Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant.

Sutherland has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

He was fired and gave up his nursing license after his arrest.

Sutherland had lost an appeal of an order requiring a test to determine if he has sexually transmitted diseases.

It's unclear whether Sutherland has taken the test.