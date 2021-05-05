'He wouldn’t take back what he did.' Wife of injured Gilbert police officer says he plans to return to the force

Officer Rico Aranda's wife, Idalia Ontiveros, said her husband is now out of the ICU and in a rehabilitation facility.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police officer hurt in last week's high-speed chase and shooting is continuing to improve.

'That's what he signed up for'

Aranda suffered a head injury at the end of the high-speed chase last Thursday when Gilbert Police say Jonathon Altland hit both Aranda and Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar. Farrar died from his injures at the hospital.

Aranda has been with Gilbert Police since 2018. His colleagues describe him as an exemplary officer who strives to do better every day.

"He says, you know, it was unfortunate what happened, but he wouldn’t take back what he did it’s for the community and that’s what he signed up for," Ontiveros said.

In addition to Farrar and Aranda, three Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers, an employee of a car dealership, and Altland were all hurt in the incident.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Altland is still in the hospital. He currently faces first-degree murder charges for the death of Farrar.

'I thank God every day he's alive'

When Aranda was injured on Thursday night, there was concern he might not survive.

"This is something that you're not prepared for," Ontiveros said. "Nobody really is."

Aranda has been slowly improving since he was injured, he's now recovering in a rehabilitation facility, mainly from a head injury.

"I thank God every day he's alive," Ontiveros said.

Ontiveros said over the past few days, she's seen her husband's big sense of humor and passion for the job come back.

"As time went by and I saw him joking, I said, 'There's my Rico.'," Ontiveros said.

It's not immediately clear exactly what Aranda's recovery will entail.

Aranda plans to return to the job

Ontiveros said since she met Aranda 10 years ago, he has wanted to be a police officer.

Ontiveros said the father of two has already voiced his desire to go back to work at Gilbert Police Department, despite his injury.

"He’s going to protect and serve he said. He’s going to stay protecting and serving the community, he loves Gilbert PD, they are his second family," Ontiveros said.

Aranda's colleague, Gilbert Police Sgt. Matthew Reale offered a story Wednesday that Aranda shared with him when Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg visited Aranda in the hospital.