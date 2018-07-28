LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fallen Trooper Tyler Edenhofer’s dad and stepmom are speaking out for the first time since Edenhofer was killed in the line of duty late Wednesday night.

Keith Welscher, Edenhofer's dad, says those who knew his 24-year-old son know he cherished serving people, so becoming a state trooper was a perfect fit.

"It was a proud moment, I knew my son was doing something I knew he wanted to do," said Welscher.

Tyler’s stepmom, Jo Simons, says growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, the young man loved bowling and hanging out at home with his little sister, Alex, and his little brother Will. Both of them called Tyler “TT.”

"He's the type of man I hope my other children aspire to be," said Simons.

The rookie trooper’s family says he served in the U.S. Navy and was engaged to be married.

"He already took that oath when he was in the Navy to protect and serve at whatever cost and now to want to do that as a highway patrolman or state trooper that's, I've got goosebumps just thinking about it he was an extraordinary person. He was a 'break the mold' kind of kid."

Despite knowing the open road he treasured was dangerous, Tyler’s dad says he knew it was the trooper’s call of duty

"He loved what he was doing he wouldn't blink an eye about doing it all over again," said Welscher.

No official word yet on Edenhofer’s funeral services.

