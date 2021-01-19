‘He was our superman’: Friends, family say goodbye to Chandler officer who died of COVID-19

Loved ones gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to share stories of Officer Tyler Britt, a man of many hats.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Family and friends gathered in Monday today to pay their respects to a 19-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department who lost his battle with COVID-19 last week.

Loved ones gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Maricopa to share stories of Officer Tyler Britt, a man of many hats.

“Tyler can be counted on to perform any church responsibility,” said McKay Monson, a longtime friend of Britt’s.

Officer Britt was a lifelong member of the LDS church. A man of faith who was active in his church. Officer Britt was also a loving husband and father.

“My biological dad gave me his last name, but my Dad, Tyler, he gave me everything,” said Joel Santiago, Britt’s Stepson.

Watch the full procession for Britt below:

The veteran of the Chandler Police Department spent much of his 19 years on duty working DUI enforcement, even being nominated for the Mother Against Drunk Drivers Officer of the Year award, according to Chandler Police.

“He loved his job so much. He never looked at it as work, he absolutely loved it,” said Santiago. “He loved his brothers in blue. He loved serving the community.”

When Officer Britt became sick with COVID-19, there were many who believed the gentle giant would beat the disease.

“He overcame so much that when he got sick, we had so much faith: He was genuinely our Superman,” Santiago said.

Those who knew him best say the community lost a giant, not in just stature, but more importantly: in character.