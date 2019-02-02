A beloved East Valley youth baseball coach passed away suddenly Tuesday, leaving behind a wife, five children and an entire community.

James Rubio was just 45 years old when complications from pnuemonia took his life.

"I don't know why he had to be so young," his wife MariaElena said. "He was only 45."

His heartbroken wife calls James a kind and generous man.

His dad, who had to bury the oldest of his three sons, says he thanks God for giving him James for 45 years.

James died from a severe cold that led to pneumonia, which would ultimately take his life.

Paramedics who came to the house when James was having trouble breathing had to deliver the devastating news to his family.

"They asked me to leave the room," said MariaElena. "They tried to resuscitate him but they couldn't."

In his death, a community is now remembering his life's work.

He was a dedicated East Valley baseball coach for more than a decade, a mentor to many, but, most importantly, someone who always gave back.

"He loved every kid on his teams," MariaElena said. "Whether they were his own or it was his wrecking crew team or Horizons honors team."

A GoFundMe page in James' honor has more than doubled its donation goal, and the total keeps climbing.

MariaElena says nothing can replace her husband and what he meant to the world. But knowing he's so loved is helping ease the pain.

"That's the biggest impact that he made to so many people, that he was so generous and so willing and so just selfless. He just gave all that he could to everyone and never said no," she said.

A man whose death can teach something about how to live.