COOLIDGE, Ariz. - The mother of a 12-year-old boy who died while walking to the park in the scorching Arizona heat is sharing his story with 12 News.

Regina Ulises says it was her 13-year-old son, Hersy Feliz, who fell unconscious as he was walking outside in the sun.

“He was a happy boy,” said Regina Ulises. “He liked to walk around. He liked to say hi to the people."

A Coolidge police report says Hersy’s oldest brother found him on the ground.

He had burns on his forearms, legs and left shoulder, believed to be caused by prolonged exposure to the hot asphalt.

Even though hospital staff managed to stabilize him, the young boy didn’t survive.

Now, Hersey’s mom wants nothing more than to remember her son as a vibrant boy who didn’t hold back on anything despite his autism

“He changed our lives … how to be patient ... he was special in every sense,” said Ulises.

The family has set up a Gofundme page to help with funeral expenses.

