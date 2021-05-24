'He was a beautiful baby': Vigil held for 3-year-old pulled from Phoenix canal

Police pulled the boy out of the canal and rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

PHOENIX — Anthony King Tolano’s cousin Andrew Tolano shared precious memories about his sweet little cousin after his tragic death.

"He was a beautiful baby, he loved to play with cars, he's a very joyful kid," he said.

Andrew held back tears as family and friends gathered on Monday night and shared a moment of silence for the sweet and energetic 3-year-old boy.

"He loved to dance, he would dance until he got tired," Andrew added.

Witnesses reported seeing Anthony floating in the canal near 55th Avenue and Osborn. Police pulled the boy out of the canal and rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

"It's sad that he had to go out like that, he was breathing for air and all he got was water," Andrew said.

Andrew and the baby's grandmother Dora Alvarez are unsure how Anthony managed to get out with an enclosed backyard in the first place.

"I have all those memories of him. I can't get them out of here," she said.

She says Anthony had autism and was looking forward to swimming lessons. It's something the family says could've prevented this heartbreak. His grandmother, along with family members were planning to get him a blow-up pool and teach him how to swim in the coming days.



"Oh, it's such a great pain," she said.



Investigators believe the little boy wandered away from his home a few blocks away and fell into the water.



"I have all those memories of him, I can't get them out of here," she added.



The family continues to grieve this tremendous loss of little Anthony. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs.

Up to Speed