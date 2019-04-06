After twelve years, the case of a Valley woman murdered inside her own Ahwatukee home finally goes to trial.

Avtar Grewal is charged with the first-degree murder of his estranged wife Navneet Kaur back in 2007.

Juan Martinez, the prosecutor behind Jodi Arias' conviction, is trying to convince the jury that Grewal, who is originally from India but lives in Canada, flew into Phoenix and killed his wife after she asked for a divorce.

Part of the evidence was a suicide note, which Martinez says Grewal left at the scene, admitting to killing his wife.

The note contains spelling errors and reads, 'I killed this selash b--- who tortured me for 2 yrs. Made my life hell. Now, I will kill myself." It is signed by Grewal.

Grewal's defense attorney, Jeff Kerchler, argues that while there was a fight between the two, Kaur's death wasn't premeditated. It was a crime of passion.

"She tells him, 'I want a divorce. It's over and I slept with somebody since you left.' They start slapping each other and they lose themselves in the moment," said Kerchler.

The prosecution says Grewal strangled Kaur, and then dragged her body to the bathroom, where he put her body in a tub and started the water.

Martinez described a tumultuous relationship between the two where Grewal would call Kaur daily and have heated arguments while she was at work.

Kerchler is arguing Grewal is not guilty of first-degree murder.

"He didn't plan this. He didn't mean for this to happen," said Kerchler.

The trial resumes Tuesday morning at 10:30.