MESA, Ariz. - A man who is all too familiar with the effect a mass shooting can have, sharing his message of love and peace after his wife was killed in a mass shooting less than a hundred days ago.

Lori Kaye was killed when accused gunman, John Earnest, stormed her San Diego synagogue on April 27.

Lori jumped in between the gunman and her rabbi as shots rang out.

Her husband, Dr. Howard Kaye, calls her the love of his life and says she was a wonderful, pure soul. He says she was always helping people, even at a young age.

"She kept diaries from the age of 9, and what we found that even at the age of 9, Lori was saying, 'This neighbor needed this. I went ahead and watered the lawn for this person. I helped this person...' All these positive little things," said Dr. Kaye.

Dr. Kaye spoke at the Mesa Arts Center Monday night, just hours after the nation experienced not one, but two mass shootings.

He encourages victims of mass shootings to seek peace in difficult times.

"Take the high road. Anger, vengeance—it's wrong. It's not going to get you anywhere. It's just going to get you into trouble. You need to take the high road and be above what these other people do. And that's the only way because these other people, they get this negative energy. They want to see collateral damage. They want to see people crying. They want to see society throwing up their arms. Don't give them anything. Take the high road, be brave, put your chin up and move forward. That's the message," said Dr. Kaye.