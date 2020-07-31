Hazardous leak from Tempe bridge train derailment contained, city says

For reasons that are still under investigation, a train hauling nearly 100 freight cars derailed around 6 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Clean-up crews have stopped the leaking of toxic chemicals from a train that derailed and caught fire on the Tempe Town Lake bridge Wednesday, city official said.

For reasons that are still under investigation, a train hauling nearly 100 freight cars derailed around 6 a.m., partially collapsing the bridge.

About eight cars were involved in the derailment and one tanker carrying cyclohexanone, an industrial chemical that’s highly flammable, began leaking as crews worked to control a massive fire that erupted afterward.

There were no major injuries or deaths.

Tempe leaders say about 500 gallons of the chemical leaked into a dry riverbed on the west side of the lake dam.

Tests are being done to check for the environmental impact.

Two other train cars carrying chemicals didn’t leak and have been recovered from the bridge as the investigation into what caused the derailment continues.

Union Pacific officials confirmed that a different train derailed in nearly the same spot on the bridge in June, but they added that inspection teams declared the bridge to be safe earlier this month.

Authorities say people should stay away from the area as the recovery operation continues.