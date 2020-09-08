Harkins pop-up theater gives moviegoers a needed night out during quarantine

With social distancing in mind, Harkins Theatre in Chandler Fashion Center set up a drive-in movie weekend

Harkins Theatres has been based in Arizona since the 1930s. However, the current Covid-19 pandemic has tested theater chains across the country by closing them for months with no reopening in sight.

To give movie-goers a way to watch films on the silver screen again while keeping social distancing in mind, Harkins hosted a pop-up drive-in at Chandler Fashion Center.

The whole event had hints of nostalgia and brought families out. One family, the Soto’s, said that they missed the magic of the movies.

"The big action movies like Star Wars you know it's not the same when you're seeing it at home," Anthony Soto said.

Many movie-goers, like Soto's, said they're just happy to get their families out of the house for some fun.

"We've been quarantining and able to stay safe at home for a long time, so getting out and getting to do something we love watching Star Wars on the big screen," Soto said.

Harkins hooked the crowd up with a huge projector in their parking lot, plenty of popcorn and a ticket for a total of 35 dollars.

"We would pay twice that just to see a movie when it's released and it includes a big bag of popcorn and a couple of drinks for the whole family it's great," Soto said.

He said that the sold-out event encompassed an experience most people are eager to indulge in for a bit of normalcy and nostalgia.