New Year's Eve in Phoenix: Events and activities in the Valley

PHOENIX — It's been one heck of a year and the Valley has several ways to commemorate 2021 with celebrations. Whether you're looking for family-friendly events or simple champagne toasts, there's more than likely a New Year's Eve event in the area that fits your prerogative.

As a plus for those planning on toasting to 2022 with an alcoholic beverage, the Valley Metro Rail will allow free rides starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 until 2 a.m.

Here are events that will be held for New Year's Eve in the Valley.

Great Gatsby themed NYE party

Party-goers can bring in the new year at a Great Gatsby-themed event. An NYE party will be held at the Gatsby's House inside of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel.

Tickets start at $85 and a dress code is enforced. Tickets can be bought here.

New Year's with the Phoenix Symphony

The Phoenix Symphony is continuing its annual tradition of a New Year's Eve concert. The concert will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will feature Tony and Grammy Award-winning star of Hamilton, Leslie Odom, Jr.

Tickets can be found here.

NYE Masquerade Ball

The seventh annual NYE Masquerade Ball will be held at the Golden Margarita on Roosevelt Street in Phoenix. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event will feature a live band, four DJ's, party favors and a champagne toast.

Single general admission tickets start at $25. More information on the ball can be found here.

Honeybadgers New Year's concert

The Honeybadgers band will be hosting a concert in Glendale to bring in the new year. The show starts at 8 p.m. and will be held at Deer Valley Eagles on Rose Garden Lane.

The concert is open to the public.

Sky Zone noon celebration

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Scottsdale will be having a New Year's celebration fit for the whole family. There will be a balloon drop at noon with treats and music for children as well.

Dave and Buster's

Dave and Buster's on North Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix will also host a family-friendly New Year's Eve event.

Families who purchase the New Year's package can enjoy a buffet, unlimited video game play and a video ball drop. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. and goes on until 8 p.m.

For more suggestions on what to do for New Year's Eve, Visit Phoenix has compiled a list of events in the city.

