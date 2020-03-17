PHOENIX — As we all practice social distancing amidst all the coronavirus concerns, here's a little good news to brighten your day. It looks like "Hamilton" is coming back to Tempe!

The 2020-2021 ASU Gammage Desert Financial Broadway Across America- Arizona season is returning this fall. Some of the shows set to hit the stage later this year are "Hamilton," Disney's "Frozen," "Tootsie" and more!

“It’s an extraordinary time on Broadway with some of the most inspiring work on stage,” said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Executive Director for ASU Gammage. “We wrapped up a memorable decade of Broadway and now we’re headed into the next decade bigger and bolder. This is a season you will not want to miss!”

Performances for "Hamilton" will begin Oct. 13, 2020. Officials at Gammage say the best way to guarantee tickets is to purchase a season subscription.

Current season ticket holders can renew their subscription now and sales for new season subscriptions will be announced at a later date. Subscriptions start at $235 for eight shows. To learn more about the full show schedule and additional season ticket info, go to asugammage.com.

