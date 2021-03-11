Halo Animal Rescue waiving adoption fees

The selected pets have been with HALO 30 days or more and are anxious to find families to love.

PHOENIX — Halo Animal Rescue is waiving adoption fees to open up space at its shelters.

The shelter announced Wednesday they are extending their waived fees on pets from their recent Thanksgiving special. The selected pets have been with HALO 30 days or more and are anxious to find families to love.

“We’ve taken in hundreds in the last month and adoptions are not keeping pace and in order to save more lives, we need the public’s help. We have 137 dogs and 119 cats right now at all of our locations,” said Heather Allen, President, and CEO of HALO.

HALO does adoptions by appointment only. You can visit their website to fill out the questionnaire to get started with the adoption process and then call HALO at 602-971-9222 to set up the appointment.

Shelter officials say all of HALO’s pets are microchipped, vaccinated, and sterilized.

