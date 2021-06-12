Habitat for Humanity building its first 3D-printed home in Tempe

The groundbreaking project could be a step in the right direction for working towards solving the affordable housing crisis.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Habitat for Humanity is building its first 3D-printed home in the nation right here in Tempe. The project could eventually provide a solution to the affordable housing crisis.

"They used things on the machine to do things on this home that we couldn't do with stonemasons or in wood," Jason Barlow of Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona said.

The 3D printer's large robotic arm builds the home with a concrete mix with polymers and other materials in place.

"There was quite a bit of effort working through things that you would normally take for granted, like where you're going to put a wall outlet or a light switch," Damon Wake with Candelaria Design Associates said.

Construction is still underway on the home, but once complete it will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and more than 17-hundred square feet of living space.

"We have invested a tremendous amount of resources and effort into this idea and we are now seeing all of this manifest in real results," said Strydom Groenewald, CEO of PERI USA, the team behind the 3D construction.

The majority of the home is 3D-printed, at 70%. The remainder of the house is a traditional build.

"Tempe is really known for innovation and this 3D home aligns perfectly with our goal to identify new solutions that accelerate the growth of affordable housing right here in our city," Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said.

The groundbreaking project could be a step in the right direction for working towards solving the affordable housing crisis.

"If we can significantly reduce the cost, the time it takes to build a home, and the waste, it will be a game-changer," Barlow said.

Future innovations like this could have a major impact on the housing market for future generations.

