Two guns found inside the truck driven by a suspect who DPS troopers shot and killed Monday afternoon were stolen from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

One of the guns was fully automatic and the other was a long rifle, Sheriff Paul Penzone said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference at MCSO headquarters.

Both guns found at the scene were "pool weapons," meaning they were not assigned to specific deputies and many people within MCSO had access to them before they went missing between 2010 and 2015 under the leadership of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Troopers shot and killed Caraveo on I-17 in Phoenix after a pursuit related to a report of a fight in Mesa. After a pit maneuver, police say Caraveo fired at DPS troopers. They fired back, killing him.

Penzone said MCSO would be open to an investigation about how the guns were taken from the office.

"For an organization to have such a lack of discipline and accounting for their own firearms is unacceptable," Penzone said.

In 2014 and 2015, the firearms division conducted an audit to account for all the weapons MCSO had at the time. That report showed that there were 29 missing guns.

As a part of that audit, Penzone said that after he took office as sheriff in 2017, he sent a report to the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms listing 29 weapons believed stolen from the office, last known to be in MCSO possession between 2010 and 2015.

"If one's out there, it's one too many," Penzone said.

He said the office has changed the way it accounts for firearms since the guns went missing.

MCSO no longer allows for "pool guns", meaning each weapon is assigned to an individual deputy, Penzone said, and each firearm brought into the organization is filed on paper and into a database.

Penzone said MCSO would work with ATF to determine how the MCSO guns got into Caraveo's hands. He said that anyone outside or within the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office who was involved in that process could be subject to prosecution.