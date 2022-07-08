Guest hits $500K jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino

On July 4, the guest, who wants to remain anonymous, won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot, casino officials revealed.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A player at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley is more than $500,000 richer Friday.

On July 4, the guest, who wants to remain anonymous, won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot, casino officials revealed. The guest was reportedly playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot.

Two months ago, another guest at the won a $744,340 jackpot playing Three Card Poker.

“Congratulations to our newest Winners’ Circle member," Treena Parvello, Director of Government and Public Relations, said. "We always love seeing our guests win big, and what better day than the 4thof July!"

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, with three locations in Southern Arizona (Tucson, Sahuarita, and Why) and one in the West Valley in Glendale, AZ, is owned and operated by the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, an enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

More ways to get 12 News

On your phone:

Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device:

Download 12 News+ to your streaming device

The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media:

Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12 News on YouTube