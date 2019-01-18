TEMPE, Ariz. — WARNING: The video above contains strong language that some may consider offensive.

A crowd of people showed up outside Tempe police headquarters Thursday night to protest the shooting death of a 14-year-old burglary suspect Tuesday afternoon.

The mother and brother of the 14-year-old, identified by family members as Antonio Arce, held up signs at the protest with Arce’s photo on them, tearfully demanding answers from police.

“They don’t want to tell us the information on it. We want to see body cam footage. We want an autopsy,” Arce’s brother said.

The group of protesters moved into the street at one point but went back to the sidewalk after officers warned them that they would be arrested if they continued to block the road.