Dozens show up to 'Blue Lives Matter' rally in Glendale

They plan to have more events around the Valley over the next few weeks to show their support for law enforcement.

More than 100 people from all backgrounds came together Saturday for a "Blue Lives Matter" event in honor of police.

Many of them have family in law enforcement, and they were eager to come together to put up their flags and show love to the community.

Event leaders say that although every so often someone may drive by in disagreement of their cause, they shout back with messages of love and peace to all who go by.

Although tensions grew hot for a moment as anti-rally members showed up to sound off, the event overall was peaceful.

They plan to have more events around the Valley over the next few weeks to show their support for law enforcement. However, horns were heard non-stop on Saturday in support of the cause as drivers went by.

One young lady told 12 News Photojournalist Sean Waters she lost her brother five years ago in a tragic accident while on the job.

Behind her tears were emotions of happiness that she could finally feel free by joining Saturday's event and shout out messages of love and respect to a community that has been torn and damaged in recent weeks.