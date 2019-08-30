PHOENIX — It won't be long now before downtown Phoenix gets its first full-service grocery store.

The Fry's opening in downtown Phoenix in late October will have a pharmacy, sushi station, Starbucks and Chompie's. Customers will also be able to order groceries online for delivery or pickup.

The 67,000-square-foot grocery store will be located at CityScape's Block 23 high-rise, mixed-use development at First and Jefferson streets.

The Fry's is a long-awaited development for people who live and work in downtown Phoenix.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 33% of residents in the area do not own vehicles and are more than half a mile from a supermarket, making it difficult to get healthy food.

