A nationally known chain of resorts has chosen the Valley for its next location.

Great Wolf Resorts will open their 18th Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale.

The Lodge offers an 85,000 square foot indoor/outdoor water park, a 27,000 square foot family adventure area, 350 rooms and suites and all within walking distance to Salt River Fields, Spring Training home to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Great Wolf Lodge is scheduled to open Friday, September 27, 2019.

Great Wolf Lodge is scheduled to open Friday, September 27, 2019.

