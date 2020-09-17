Great Horned Owl rescued in Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley Animal Control Unit and local non-profit sent owl for rehabilitation and relocation

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A Great Horned Owl was rescued by Prescott Valley police following a call from a local groomer on Wednesday.

On Sept. 16, Prescott Valley Police Department Animal Control Unit responded to a call about a possibly injured owl at a local business.

Tom Yogerst, Prescott Valley Animal Control Supervisor, responded to the location to assess the bird before taking it back to the station to be transported to a rescue organization.

Wild at Heart Inc. Raptor Rescue picked the owl up for rehabilitation and relocation.