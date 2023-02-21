Chandler police rescue dog from roof of house

Chandler police came to the rescue of a dog stuck on the roof of a house.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Heidi Best was in Chandler for the weekend to celebrate her birthday with her kids. When the family went out for brunch in Tempe, Best's daughter received a peculiar phone message from the Chandler Police Department.

Police had been alerted by "caring citizen" to an unusual situation at the house.

“There was a beautiful black Great Dane on her roof,” said Heidi Best.

Chandler police sent them a picture of the dog, named Hope, sitting calmly on the roof above the garage.

A caring citizen found a neighbors best friend on the roof. Thanks to our patrol officers a paw friend was brought down safely.#ChandlerPD #ChandlerAZ #PathForward #SafeCity pic.twitter.com/iuIqjQHA9c — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) February 19, 2023

“We all instantly panicked,” said Best, who is Hope's owner.

The two-year-old Great Dane had been left alone many times in the house, but this time she found an upstairs window open a few inches, just enough to nudge it open and make her way outside to the roof.

“Great Danes love their people and want to be with them. They’re very curious,” said Best. “I think she just wanted to see what was going on and where we were going.”

A spokesperson with Chandler police said the responding officer jumped into action to rescue Hope. He backed his vehicle under the roof just in case the dog tried to jump. He then made his way into the house and was able to get her to come back through the open window, safe and sound.

“She’s a good girl and I think she’s like a teenager or toddler and curious and in the future, we won’t leave any windows open. She is very loved and cared for and she’s ok,” said Best.

