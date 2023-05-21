Wet winter leads to grasshopper invasion in Phoenix area

According to experts, the pallid-winged grasshopper is the most common kind we are seeing.

PHOENIX — Have you noticed a bunch of grasshoppers hanging out in your neighborhood? Turns out, a wet winter has caused an invasion.

Arizona’s monsoon season doesn’t officially start until the middle of June, but with an increase of moisture here in the desert through the winter months, grasshoppers are coming out in swarms. Experts said the pallid-winged grasshopper is the most common kind we are seeing.

“When we have a very wet winter, the following year we’ll see a grasshopper outbreak,” said Marion Le Gall, an instructor at ASU’s Barrett, The Honors College and the School of Life Sciences. “When we see more rain, we have more vegetation, and we see more grasshoppers in the spring.”

Le Gall said the insects are basically harmless to humans because they eat grasses and weeds unless you are a farmer trying to grow healthy crops.

“They’re probably not feeling great,” she said. “Grasshoppers are herbivores, and they can attack crops.”

Experts said they can do some damage to the greens in your garden too.

“You can help by just increasing access to the natural enemy for grasshoppers,” said Le Gall. “For example, birds like to eat grasshoppers, so have a bird feeder.”

This isn't the first time thousands of grasshoppers have shown up in a massive wave. In 2019, it was a similar story in Nevada, after Las Vegas saw more than 10 inches of rain, nearly double the average that year. Scientists said that visit was just part of their annual migration north.

That same year, a grasshopper invasion took over part of the Italian island of Sardinia, not only infesting crops but covering houses too.

While the invasion isn’t nearly as bad here in Arizona, Le Gall said they could stick around for a while. In fact, some grasshoppers can live up to two to three months depending on the weather.

National Weather Service stats show we’ve had the most rain on record this year since 2009, and because of that, stinging insects are also on the rise, so, don’t be surprised if you see more bees, wasps, and mosquitoes this year.

The amount of rain we get during the upcoming monsoon season will determine if we’ll see a return of the grasshoppers next year.

“I know for some people seeing a lot of insects is scary,” Le Gall said. “I personally kind of enjoy it.”

Overall, more rain is a good thing with our drought conditions here in the dry desert, as long as you can put up with a visitor from a crawling critter here and there.

