APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — The Superstition Fire and Medical District honored Pam Frentz, 65, on Wednesday for saving the life of a neighbor in November.

On Nov. 12, Frentz was driving her grandchildren home from school when she saw smoke coming from a mobile home near 16th Avenue and Cortez Street in Apache Junction.

Frentz told 12 News she also saw the car of the home's owner out front and worried the owner might be trapped inside.

"Flames were coming out, and I could hear the fire trucks coming, and I’m going, ‘They’re not going to get here in time because you could see the smoke just billowing out," Frentz remembered Wednesday. "The front door was open, and I could hear her just, ‘Help. Help,' and she was on the floor right inside."

Frentz grabbed the 45-year-old victim by the arms and dragged her through the front door of the mobile home.

"She was heavy, but I think the adrenaline took over because I just thought, 'Please, let me get her out of here,'" Frentz said.

Superstition Fire honored Frentz with a plaque and gift certificate for "extraordinary actions." Frentz attended the ceremony with her daughter and grandchildren.

Pam Frentz said she does not consider herself a hero.

"I just feel like I did the right thing," Frentz said.