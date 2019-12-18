PHOENIX — “I think about it, that’s all I can do is I think about it. I wake up and I go to sleep thinking about Jordayn.” Barbara Mcgee, great-grandmother to 4-year-old Jordayn Halfacre, who lost her life in an apartment fire on Sunday morning.

“Oh my god, oh my god. That’s all I could say,” Mcgee said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the flames were intense.

Firefighters were on the scene around two minutes after getting the 911 call, but it was not in time to save the 4-year-old child's life.

Three others, a man, a 10-year-old girl and the mother were saved from the burning building.

PREVIOUSLY: Police identify 4-year-old girl found dead in Phoenix apartment fire

Family says Tish is the mother of the 10-year-old and 4-year-old Jordayn. She had recently moved from Peoria, Illinois, for a fresh start. They were staying with a friend, Cedric, while she got on her feet.

Sunday night, the apartment caught fire, with the flames growing rapidly. Those on the scene report seeing Tish go back into the burning building to try and save her kids.

“She adored them kids," Mcgee said “That showed how much she loved them kids.”

According to the Mcgee, her 4-year-old great-granddaughter was a cute and wonderful girl.

"Her little playful self. Her little eyes her. Her little smile," Mcgee said.

Tish is still in the hospital in critical condition while Cedric was released on Monday.

The family plans to put up a Gofundme to help Tish when she gets out of the hospital.