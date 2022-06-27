'We lost the two babies; they're 7 and 10 years old': Family mourns loss of 2 girls killed in crash involving street sweeper

That wreck claimed the lives of Gracie Garcia's two granddaughters who were in the vehicle with their mother, Cristina when the accident happened.

PHOENIX — Cristina had a choice to make. Miss work or take her daughter to a late night doctor's appointment to treat a bad earache.

Not wanting her daughter to suffer, she decided to take her to the doctor. A decision that would change her life forever."

"Everything was just so unfortunate; it just happened so fast," said Cristina's mother, Gracie Garcia.

Cristina and her two girls, 7-year-old Yulissa and 10-year-old Xenia, were on their way to the doctor Friday night when a Toyota Tundra, outfitted as a street sweeper, rolled off the Loop 101 near 91st Avenue onto the eastbound lanes of the I-10, slamming into Cristina's car.

That wreck claimed the lives of Gracie's two granddaughters.

Cristina survived the crash but sustained several injuries and is still recovering in the hospital. Garcia says, after talking with her daughter, her pain goes beyond broken bones and bruising, losing her baby girls is heartbreak she'll never heal from.

"I think if they could say anything to her, they would say, 'mom, don't take this too hard, it wasn't your fault.'"

While detectives are investigating possible impairment as a factor, the cause of the crash has not been confirmed. As for the family, they're hoping for community support to say goodbye to these little girls.

"We just want to lay them to rest properly and anything would be appreciated at this time, I mean, she's going through so much, my daughter, and trying to deal with everything," Garcia said.

